Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons shot down by BSF at J-K's Kathua

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons, at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-06-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 10:16 IST
Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons shot down by BSF at J-K's Kathua
The drone shot down in J-K's Kathua on Saturday morning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons, at the border outpost (BoP) Pansar along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. At about 5:10 am, the Pakistan spy drone was spotted in the area of responsibility (AoR) of BoP Pansar, Hiranagar of the BSF, as per initial reports.

SI Devender Singh fired 8 rounds and shot down the drone 250 meters inside the Indian territory on the Indian side of the International Border (IB), sources said. Multiple weapons have been recovered from the drone which was brought down by the security forces.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

