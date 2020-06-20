Pakistani spy drone carrying weapons shot down by BSF at J-K's Kathua
At about 5:10 am, the Pakistan spy drone was spotted in the area of responsibility (AoR) of BoP Pansar, Hiranagar of the BSF, as per initial reports.
SI Devender Singh fired 8 rounds and shot down the drone 250 meters inside the Indian territory on the Indian side of the International Border (IB), sources said. Multiple weapons have been recovered from the drone which was brought down by the security forces.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
