U.S. citizen among victims of stabbing attack in Britain, report says

One of the victims of a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading on Saturday was a U.S. citizen, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Monday. Authorities have attributed the attack in which three people were killed to terrorism.

The Philadelphia Inquirer named the victim as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who had lived in Britain for 15 years. British teacher James Furlong, 36, has also been named as one of the victims.