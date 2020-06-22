U.S. citizen among victims of stabbing attack in Britain, report says
One of the victims of a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading on Saturday was a U.S. citizen, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Monday. Authorities have attributed the attack in which three people were killed to terrorism. The Philadelphia Inquirer named the victim as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who had lived in Britain for 15 years.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:53 IST
