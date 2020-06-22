Left Menu
Development News Edition

China declines to react to V K Singh’s remarks that 40 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

China on Monday declined to comment on Union Minister and former Indian Army chief Gen (retd) V K Singh’s remarks that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh, saying it has no information to release on the issue.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:35 IST
China declines to react to V K Singh’s remarks that 40 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China on Monday declined to comment on Union Minister and former Indian Army chief Gen (retd) V K Singh's remarks that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh, saying it has no information to release on the issue. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, reiterated that "China and India are in communication with each other to resolve the situation on the ground through diplomatic and military channels".

Asked about the remarks of Singh, he said: "I have no information to release on that." Ever since the clash on June 15 at the Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese troops, Beijing has consistently declined to reveal the details of the casualties on its side, while the official media editorials have said that China too suffered casualties. Commenting on the current India-China border standoff, Singh on Saturday told a news channel that "If we lost 20 soldiers, more than double the number were killed on their [Chinese] side".

Meanwhile, India and China are holding another round of Lt General-level talks on Monday to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, official sources in New Delhi said. The high-level talks came a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the violent clash between the two sides in the Galwan Valley, significantly escalating the already volatile situation in the region.

The first round of Lt Gen-level talks was held on June 6 during which both sides decided to "disengage" in all the sensitive areas. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch Defence Min says finding inner peace crucial for army, thanks India for 'gift' of yoga

Finding inner peace is crucial for the armed forces and yoga is a beautiful way to find the balance, Dutch Defence Minister Ank Bijleveld has said, thanking India for the wonderful gift to the world. Yoga has been gaining global popularity ...

Action sought against Rajasthan BJP chief for breach of MLAs' privilege

Rajasthans Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has charged state BJP chief Satish Poonia with the bid to tarnish the image of the legislators who backed the Congress in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls and sought action for the breach of their priv...

Ambubachi festival begins at Assam's Kamakhya temple without devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple began here on Monday without devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only rituals will be performed in the temple till June 25. The devalaya authorities have banned the entry of sadhus, sanyasi...

EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank EIB is lending CZK 8 billion around 300 million to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the countrys water management services, including flood protectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020