Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal government report says China using road construction to encroach on Nepali land, may set up border outposts

China is using increased road construction in Tibet to encroach on Nepali land and may set up border outposts in these areas in the future, says a Nepal government report accessed by ANI.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:17 IST
Nepal government report says China using road construction to encroach on Nepali land, may set up border outposts
Nepal flag. Image Credit: ANI

By Binod Prasad Adhikari China is using increased road construction in Tibet to encroach on Nepali land and may set up border outposts in these areas in the future, says a Nepal government report accessed by ANI.

The report, prepared by Survey Department of Agriculture Ministry, shows a list of 11 places, of which China has encroached on 10 places comprising about 33 hectares of Nepali land, by diverting the flow of rivers which act as a natural boundary. The Chinese Government is widely expanding its road network in so-called Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) "because of which some rivers and its tributaries have changed their course and are flowing towards Nepal. The flow of rivers is gradually receding the Nepalese territories and if it continues to remain so for some more time, it would cede the maximum portion of Nepal's land towards TAR," the document obtained by ANI states.

A total of 10 hectares of land has been encroached on in Humla district as Chinese construction works diverted Bagdare Khola river and Karnali river. Six hectares of Nepali land has been encroached on in Rasuwa district as the construction work in Tibet brought diversions in Sinjen, Bhurjuk and Jambu Khola. Likewise, a total of 11 hectares of Nepal land is already claimed by China for "falling in Tibet" with the diversion of Kharane Khola and Bhote Kosi in Sindhupalchowk district.Chinese road construction in Tibet also has diverted the flow of Sumjung, Kam Khola and Arun rivers of Sankhuwasabha district resulting in the encroachment on nine hectares of Nepali land. The document has warned that Nepal would lose more lands if proper steps are not taken in time.

"If the receding of land by rivers continues, then hundreds of hectares naturally go towards TAR. There is a high possibility that over a period of time, China may develop Border Observation Post (BOP) of its armed police in those territories," the document states. After the survey in the 1960s and erection of pillars to determine the boundary with China, Nepal has not initiated any further steps to secure its border.Only a total of 100 pillars were erected on the northern side of the border with China. While with India the number of pillars stands at 8,553.

In recent times, the world has witnessed an escalation in China's territorial aggression on all sides of its border. Its actions led to a violent standoff with India near Ladakh. It has had standoffs with Vietnam and Malaysia in the South China Sea, pressurised Taiwan with nighttime drills in Taiwan Strait and threatened Australia with the boycott of wine, beef, barley, and Chinese students.

Beijing has also brought in a new law - Hong Kong Security law - to increase its control on the semi-autonomous city despite strong protests. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Putin proposes hiking income tax to 15% for wealthy Russians from January

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed changing the annual rate of income tax from 13 to 15 for wealthy citizens on their earnings above 5 million roubles 72,833 a year.Speaking during a televised address to the nation, Putin ...

Trump to issue order on U.S. monuments, threatens force against D.C. protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will issue an executive order regarding U.S. historical monuments, as the movement to remove memorials that activists consider racist gains momentum, part of wider national protests over racial inju...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian who attempted car-ramming in West Bank: police

Israeli police on Tuesday shot and killed a Palestinian who they said tried to run over an officer with his car in the occupied West Bank. The officer was lightly injured in the incident, a police spokesman said, which took place at an Isra...

Promoters to increase shareholding in RPower, Rinfra: Ambani

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday said the promoters of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure have decided to increase their stakes in the respective firms. Last week, stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020