Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan flag carrier to ground a third of pilots over 'dubious' licences

The decision comes as an inquiry into a PIA crash last month, in which 97 people were killed, points to pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the cockpit voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the novel coronavirus. "We've been told that an investigation conducted by the civil aviation authority has found that about 150 of our pilots have dubious licenses," company spokesman Abdullah H.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:10 IST
Pakistan flag carrier to ground a third of pilots over 'dubious' licences
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will ground a third of its 434 pilots on suspicion they hold "dubious" licences and flying certificates, a company spokesman said on Thursday. The decision comes as an inquiry into a PIA crash last month, in which 97 people were killed, points to pilots not following procedures, while a government minister said the cockpit voice recorder suggested the pilots were distracted by a conversation about the novel coronavirus.

"We've been told that an investigation conducted by the civil aviation authority has found that about 150 of our pilots have dubious licenses," company spokesman Abdullah H. Khan told Reuters. All of the pilots under investigation would be grounded, he said. The PIA has a fleet of 31 aircraft that fly domestic and international routes.

Successive governments have tried to overhaul loss-making PIA over the years but with little sign of success. The airline's latest accident came late last month when an Airbus A320 on a domestic flight came down short of the runway in the southern city of Karachi, killing all but two of those aboard.

The aviation minister told parliament this week the plane's pilots and air traffic control officers had not followed procedures and the two pilots had been pre-occupied by a discussion of the coronavirus shortly before the crash. The investigation into pilots' qualifications came after a 2018 crash when it was found that the test date on the license of the pilot involved had been a holiday - suggesting it was fake as testing could not have taken place on that day.

Another pilot had been out of the country on the date stamped on his flying certificate, Khan said. (Writing and reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad Editing by Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Deputy Pilot says Rahul should take over as Congress chief again

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee head Sachin Pilot on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should again take over as party president. It is our demand that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party once again, Pilot told report...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Final day Bundesliga drama awaits Werder and Leverkusen

Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen are bracing for their most important games of the Bundesliga season as relegation looms over the former and a highly lucrative Champions League spot is on the line for the latter on Saturdays final matchda...

Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

Lufthansa shares jumped around 15 on Thursday after its top shareholder dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro 10 billion government bailout for the German airline brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. I will vote f...

CBI registers PE against educational trust run by former JK minister Choudhary Lal Singh

The CBI has registered a Preliminary Enquiry PE to probe allegations of land grabbing and corruption by an educational trust run by ex-Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh, who had quit BJP following a row over the rape and murder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020