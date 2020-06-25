Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN: Libyan coast guard intercepts 71 Europe-bound migrants

Libya's coast guard intercepted 71 migrants hoping to make it to Europe, including four women and two children, and returned them to the capital Tripoli, the UN migration organization said Thursday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that the migrants, who were stopped late Wednesday, were given food and emergency assistance by its staffers.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:58 IST
UN: Libyan coast guard intercepts 71 Europe-bound migrants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya's coast guard intercepted 71 migrants hoping to make it to Europe, including four women and two children and returned them to the capital Tripoli, the UN migration organization said Thursday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that the migrants, who were stopped late Wednesday, were given food and emergency assistance by its staffers. The tweet was accompanied by pictures, one of them showing an African man speaking to two IOM staffers.

Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe. Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said earlier this month that its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean passed the "grim milestone" of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants. Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water.

The EU agreed earlier this year to end an operation against migrant smuggling involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to concentrate on upholding a widely flouted U.N. arms embargo that's considered key to winding down Libya's relentless war.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches video call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash LNJP Hospital here. LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital...

Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders express concern over prospect of indefinite detention without trial under new security law

Though China has released few details of new Hong Kong security law, authorities have remained tight-lipped whether there is a provision in the legislation that could lead to arrest of a person indefinitely without trial or charge. Accordin...

Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledges contribution of Indian seafarers in economy

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State IC for Shipping, today participated in the celebration of International Seafarers Day, as the chief guest, in the ceremony hosted by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, via video confer...

South Asian countries need to be careful of China's tactic of co-optation: Lobsang Sangay

South Asian countries need to be careful as Tibetans lost their country because of elite co-optation and China uses the tactic everywhere in the world, Central Tibetan Administration President Lobsang Sangay said on Thursday. Dalai Lama had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020