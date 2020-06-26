Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms across Brazil in 2019 creates new record: UN

A single lightning flash stretched more than 700 kilometres across Brazil last year - equivalent to the distance between Boston and Washington DC - has created a new world record for the longest reported distance of lightning, the UN’s weather agency has announced.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:45 IST
Single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms across Brazil in 2019 creates new record: UN
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A single lightning flash stretched more than 700 kilometers across Brazil last year equivalent to the distance between Boston and Washington DC has created a new world record for the longest reported distance of lightning, the UN's weather agency has announced. A World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) committee of experts said two new world records for the longest reported distance and the longest reported duration for a single lightning flash were set in Brazil and Argentina. The new records for extreme lightning bursts, or 'mega lashes', during 2019, are more than double the size and duration of the previous record flashes.

A lightning flash that developed continuously over northern Argentina on March 4, 2019, lasted a whopping 16.73 seconds. A second flash stretched more than 700 kilometers (400 miles) across southern Brazil on October 31 last year. This was equivalent to the distance between Boston and Washington in the US, or between London and Basel in Switzerland. The previous mega flash distance record was 321 km (199.5 miles) in June 2007 across the US state of Oklahoma, and the previous continuous duration record was 7.74 seconds, reached in August 2012 in southern France.

The new record-breaking strikes, captured by the American Geophysical Union ahead of International Lightning Safety Day on June 28, were recorded by equipment carried on the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, and their orbiting counterparts from Europe and China. The records were described by Professor Randall Cerveny, chief rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO, as "extraordinary." "Environmental extremes are living measurements of what nature is capable of, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments," he said.

"It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves." Cerveny said the technology could help scientists better understand the whole science of lightning, and potentially save lives: "This will provide valuable information for establishing limits to the scale of lightning including megaflashes for engineering, safety, and scientific concerns." The WMO reiterated the dangers of lightning, and the many lives it claims every year. Lightning flashes have led to major loss of life. In 1975, 21 people in Zimbabwe were killed when a single flash hit the hut in which they were sheltering, and 469 people were killed in Dronka, Egypt in 1994, when lightning tragically struck a set of oil tanks, causing burning oil to flood the town. The official advice from the agency is to follow the 30-30 rule: if the time between flash and thunder is less than 30 seconds, stay inside, and wait 30 minutes after the last observed flash, to resume outdoor activities.

Thunderstorms and lightning have wreaked havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past two days, claiming 110 lives, leaving at least 32 injured and causing widespread damage to property, officials in the two states said on Thursday. The lightning strikes were more devastating in Bihar, where 83 people have lost their lives since Wednesday, according to the figures released on Thursday by the Disaster Management Department in Patna.

More than 20 people have been injured in these incidents and hospitalized, they said. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died when they were struck by lightning on Thursday, while 12 were injured, officials said in Lucknow.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...

BYJU'S raises funds from tech investment firm BOND

Edu-tech major BYJUS on Friday said it has raised funds from global technology investment firm BOND. The company however did not disclose the amount raised or the valuationIn February, BYJUS raised about USD 200 million in funding from Gen...

C'garh CM seeks extension of Centre's food scheme till Sept

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana PMGKAY till September, an official here said on Friday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Baghel sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020