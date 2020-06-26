Left Menu
3 people feared dead in stabbing incident in Glasgow, suspect shot

I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," he said. According to yet to be confirmed reports, three people died following a stabbing on a stairwell inside the Park Inn hotel in what is usually a busy shopping district in the heart of Glasgow.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:09 IST
Three people are feared dead in a stabbing incident in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot by armed police. According to an early statement from Police Scotland, a police officer injured in the incident has been rushed to hospital and the situation has now been brought under control as no further suspects are sought.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," said Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson of Police Scotland. "I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," he said.

According to yet to be confirmed reports, three people died following a stabbing on a stairwell inside the Park Inn hotel in what is usually a busy shopping district in the heart of Glasgow. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the hotel is not believed to be functioning in its usual capacity and was possibly being used as some sort of shelter. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel both took to social media to praise the brave police officers and to urge the public to avoid the scene of the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," said Johnson. "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident," noted Patel.

Police Scotland have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy armed police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street. The Scottish Police Federation had earlier confirmed a police officer was among the injuries in the "stabbing incident" in Glasgow city centre.

"We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service," it said. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area and allow the emergency services to carry out their job.

"The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer," she said. The incident comes days after three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading.

