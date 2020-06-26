Left Menu
Russian cybercriminal gets 9 years for online fraud

PTI | Alexandria | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian computer hacker who facilitated USD 20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, filled a unique niche in the world of cybercrime, describing his Direct Connection website as "the most exclusive criminal forum on the web." Would-be participants had to put up a USD 5,000 bond and have three existing members vouch for them. Once inside, members could buy and sell stolen credit-card numbers, hacking services and malware, and criminals with different skill sets could join forces to launch schemes.

"You've made it as a criminal once you get on Direct Connection because you have access to the best criminals in the world," prosecutor Kellen Dwyer said at Friday's sentencing hearing. The website — which ran from 2009 until 2015, when Burkov was arrested — even had an arbitration feature to mediate disputes between members who conducted transactions on the site.

A second website, Card Planet, offered stolen credit-card numbers for sale from anywhere from USD 3 to USD 60, according to court records. More than 150, 000 numbers were offered for sale, mostly stolen from US financial institutions. The site even offered money-back guarantees if a stolen number didn't work. The charges against Burkov were filed in 2015. He was then arrested in Israel and spent several years in custody there while the Russian government fought extradition and filed its own extradition request. He did not arrive in the U.S. until November 2019.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

