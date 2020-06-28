Left Menu
Alabama officer fired over post of protester in rifle scope

Former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said. The officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed, AL.com reported.

PTI | Hoover | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:20 IST
An Alabama police chief says one of his officers has been fired after posting a photo on social media that depicted a protester in the crosshairs of a rifle scope. Former Officer Ryan Snow was fired Friday, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.

The officer posted the image on Facebook Tuesday in response to an article about protesters at the Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta where Rayshard Brooks was killed, AL.com reported. Protesters torched the restaurant June 13, the night after police killed Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, in the restaurant parking lot after he resisted arrest and fired a Taser while he was running away.

Snow admitted to posting the image, which also included the comment: “Exhale. Feel. Pause. Press steadily. That's what's next,” Derzis said. “When I saw the post and the image, it sickened me," Derzis said. “It certainly did not adhere to the standards expected of every officer who wears our uniform.” “This type of conduct will not be tolerated in our department and is not representative of the professionalism expected by all of our officers," Derzis added.

Hoover is just south of Birmingham and home to about 86,000 residents..

