Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. During the peak of the epidemic, Bergamo's Donizetti Theatre and the city government put on social media the recording of a 2017 performance of the Requiem Mass to honour the victims.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:45 IST
Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of cities in Bergamo province and a representative of families who lost loved ones have been invited to attend the evening concert, which is being transmitted live on RAI state television. It will feature the Requiem Mass composed by Bergamo native Gaetano Donizetti, one of Italy's most important 19th century composers.

Bergamo recorded its first positive case on February 23 and by the end of March had registered a 571% increase in excess deaths compared to the five-year monthly average. Images in mid-March of an army convoy hauling caskets away because Bergamo's cemeteries and crematoriums were full came to epitomize the horrific toll of the virus in Italy's north. Donizetti composed the unfinished Requiem to honour his friend and fellow composer, Vincenzo Bellini, who died in 1835. During the peak of the epidemic, Bergamo's Donizetti Theatre and the city government put on social media the recording of a 2017 performance of the Requiem Mass to honour the victims.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Money Heist Season 5: Amazing fan-made trailers help ease the waiting period

Science News Roundup: Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago; Siberian heat wave is a 'warning cry' from the Arctic, climate scientists say and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Italy honours its virus dead with Bergamo concert

Italy is honouring its coronavirus dead with a Requiem concert performed in front of the cemetery in Bergamo, one of the hardest-hit provinces in the onetime epicentre of the European outbreak. President Sergio Mattarella, the 243 mayors of...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Robert Lewandowski is best centre-forward in the world, says Bayern Munich chairman

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that Robert Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world. His remark came when Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 to finish their league cam...

Penalise players found guilty of racism like dopers and match-fixers: Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has called for strict action against players found guilty of making racist comments, saying they should be penalized just like dope offenders and match-fixers. I dont think the penalty for doping or corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020