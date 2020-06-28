Czech Republic sees spike in new virus cases

The Czech Republic has been registering a steep increase of the number of people infected with the coronavirus. The day-to-day increase reached 260 new confirmed cases on Saturday, up from 168 the previous day and 93 the day before.

It is the highest number of newly infected people since April 8. It comes amid the government's easing of its restrictive measures and despite a typical lower number of tests over the weekend. The Czech Republic has had 11,306 confirmed cases while 347 people have died, according to Health Ministry figures released on Sunday.