FACTBOX-Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G

Despite coronavirus lockdowns hitting global supply chains and construction projects, telecommunication firms have continued to contract equipment from Chinese technology giant Huawei, Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to build fifth-generation technology (5G) networks. Smartphone vendor Samsung and chipmaker Qualcomm are among others vying for a share in developing networks expected to power everything from high-speed video transmissions to self-driving cars.

The following are some of the most significant developments and deals clinched by the top three suppliers: HUAWEI

On June 24, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker said it had over 80 5G networks commercially available worldwide. https://bit.ly/2ZfqNNs Belgium on June 24 joined Britain in planning to curb the use of Huawei gear after Washington blacklisted it last year amid security concerns. In Germany, operators will have to wait until at least September before the government decides on rules for installing 5G components. https://politi.co/2NCQbam

June 15 - The United States confirmed it will amend prohibitions on U.S. companies doing business with the firm, so they can work together on 5G standards. Feb. 19 - Kenya's top operator Safaricom says it would consider Huawei for this year's 5G rollout.

Feb. 13 - Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp chooses Huawei in its initial module. Dec. 2019 - Picked alongside Nokia by Telefonica Deutschland, even as its parent said it would move to multiple suppliers for its core kit.

2019 – Supply agreements with Cambodia, United Arab Emirates telecoms company du, Malaysia's Maxis , Vodafone Qatar and VIVA Bahrain, a subsidiary of Saudi state-controlled telecoms firm STC. ERICSSON

As of June 29, the Swedish telecom equipment maker has reported 95 5G commercial agreements and 40 live networks across 23 countries. Ericsson almost doubled its global forecast for 5G mobile subscriptions to 190 million by the end of this year, due to faster than expected uptake in China. June 24 - Singapore's biggest wireless network operators choose Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei.

June 23 - The United States is prepared to help telecom companies in Brazil and other countries buy 5G technology from non-Chinese providers, says its top diplomat in Brazil, naming Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung. June 10 - O2 UK picks Ericsson to upgrade existing sites and extend 5G radio access network (RAN) rollout across the country.

June 2 - Bell Canada teams with Ericsson, while rival Telus Corp picks Ericsson and Nokia. June 2 - Telefonica Deutschland picks Ericsson to build its German core mobile network.

April 29 - China Mobile picks Ericsson to supply 5G components for the second phase of its rollout. March 26 - Russia's MTS picks Ericsson to improve its existing capacities with 5G-ready equipment.

March 5 - Sinch expands an existing partnership into 5G. Jan. 31 - Orange selects Nokia and Ericsson to deploy its network in mainland France.

Jan. 15 - Rogers Communications, using Ericsson technology, starts rolling out its network in some Canadian cities. Jan. 3 - Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat picks Nokia and Ericsson for its commercial roll-out.

2019 - Wins contracts in Europe with Telecom Italia , Deutsche Telekom, Tele Greenland and Norway's Telenor. - Strikes deals with U.S. operators RINA Wireless, U.S Cellular and GCI; Gulf providers including Saudi Telecom Company, Bahrain's Batelco, UAE's Etisalat, and Qatar's Ooredoo; and MTN South Africa.

2017-2018 - Supply deals with T-Mobile US, AT&T , Sprint, Verizon, Swisscom and Vodafone concerning 5G networks in Spain, Britain, Ireland and Germany. NOKIA

As of June 29, Nokia has signed 74 commercial 5G deals worldwide and is powering 26 live networks globally. As well as the above deals with Ericsson, the Finnish firm has signed the following deals. June 29 - Nokia wins Taiwan Mobile 5G contract worth $450 million

June 15 - China Unicom selects Nokia to supply around 10% of its core network. March 18 - Chunghwa Telecom picks Nokia for Taiwan launch.

March 4-5 - Partnerships with Intel and Marvell Technology. Feb. 10 - Orange Slovensko selects Nokia to prepare its RAN deployment.

2019 - Partners with Vodaphone Hutchison Australia (VHA), SETAR, Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Bahn, Spark New Zealand , DoCoMo Pacific, Iliad, Softbank and Austria's A1. 2018 – Signs $3.5 billion deal with T-Mobile US; agreement with China Mobile to develop networks for industrial uses.