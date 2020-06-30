Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt seeks UN resolution on Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia

Sameh Shoukry said the draft resolution is in line with the outcome of an African Union summit on Friday where the leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement over the filling of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, known by its initials GERD. “This draft resolution is not intended to preempt or forestall any negotiations but to express at the highest levels the deep interests of the international community in reaching an agreement on the GERD and its appreciation of the dangers of acts of unilateralism in this matter,” he said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:54 IST
Egypt seeks UN resolution on Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia

Egypt's foreign minister urged the Security Council on Monday to adopt a resolution giving international clout to efforts to resolve a dispute over the Ethiopia's new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile which he said endangers the lives of 150 million Egyptians and Sudanese. Sameh Shoukry said the draft resolution is in line with the outcome of an African Union summit on Friday where the leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed to return to talks aimed at reaching an agreement over the filling of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, known by its initials GERD.

“This draft resolution is not intended to preempt or forestall any negotiations but to express at the highest levels the deep interests of the international community in reaching an agreement on the GERD and its appreciation of the dangers of acts of unilateralism in this matter,” he said. Shoukry said the proposed resolution encourages the three countries to reach an agreement within two weeks and not take any unilateral measures in relation to the dam, and it “emphasizes the important role of the U.N. secretary-general in this regard.” Hours after the AU agreement was announced, the Ethiopian prime minister's office said in a statement Saturday that it is is set to beginning filling the dam in within the next two weeks and that construction will continue. It said this is in line with the agreement.

Egypt and Sudan had said Ethiopia would refrain from filling the dam next month until the countries reached a deal. Both Egypt and Sudan appealed to the Security Council to intervene in the years-long dispute, which has seen bellicose rhetoric and escalating tensions, and to help the countries avert a crisis. Monday's virtual council meeting was held in response.

The 15 Security Council all expressed support for the AU action in reviving talks, but took no immediate action. Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies and already faces high water stress, fears a devastating impact on its booming population of 100 million. Sudan, which also depends on the Nile for water, has played a key role in bringing the two sides together after the collapse of U.S.-mediated talks in February.

Filling the dam without an agreement could bring the stand-off to a critical juncture. Both Egypt and Ethiopia have hinted at military steps to protect their interests, and experts fear a breakdown in talks could lead to open conflict. Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Omer Mohamed Siddig called for the Security Council to take note of the African Union's effort.

He said Khartoum calls on leaders of the three countries “to demonstrate their political will and commitment by resolving the few remaining issues on the agreement.” His government also calls on the parties to use the comprehensive proposal Sudan submitted as the basis for finalising an agreement, and discourages all parties from any action that may jeopardize the AU agreement. “We strongly believe that the African-led process can push forward the three parties' efforts to reach a comprehensive, fair and balanced agreement,” Siddig said.

Sticking points in the talks have been how much water Ethiopia will release downstream from the dam if a multi-year drought occurs and how Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will resolve any future disagreements Ethiopia's UN Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie Amde said his government does not believe the dispute should be in the Security Council since leaders of the three countries have agreed to the AU-led process, and efforts to resolve it peacefully are not yet exhausted. He argued that Ethiopia has been deprived of its right to use the Blue Nile's waters, saying more than 60 per cent of the country is dry land with no sustaining water resources while Egypt is endowed with ground water and has access to sea water which cud be desalinated.

Once completed, Amde said, the dam will bring electricity “to more than 65 million people who currently live in complete darkness.”(AP) AMS AMS.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokes...

India sees spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,66,840

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Indias coronavirus count now stand at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Ministry, 418 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in...

Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a f...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits democracy group Demosisto

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city. Wong has said h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020