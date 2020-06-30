Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pepperoni swastika shocks Ohio couple; two Little Caesars employees fired

"This conduct is completely against our values." Laska said the company had told her their employees had admitted to making the pizza as a joke and it was never supposed to be sold.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:06 IST
Pepperoni swastika shocks Ohio couple; two Little Caesars employees fired

When Misty Laska opened her takeaway pizza, the first thing she noticed was that it was not sliced. Then she and her husband saw that the pepperoni pieces had been arranged in the shape of a swastika.

When they realised what it was, the couple, from Middleburg Heights, Ohio, were "just silent" she told Reuters after posting a picture on social media of the pizza, which she said came from Little Caesars. Extremely angered by the Nazi symbol, they had tried to return the pizza but got no response when they called the shop, which had closed. Little Caesars, the world's third largest pizza chain, contacted them the following day to apologise.

"We have zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form, and these franchise store employees were immediately terminated," Little Caesars said in response to a request for comment. "This conduct is completely against our values." Laska said the company had told her their employees had admitted to making the pizza as a joke and it was never supposed to be sold. Her husband Jason had bought the pizza, which had already been prepared, right before closing time.

She said she felt firing the employees was not a satisfactory step given the severity of the 'joke', but was not sure what other action she and Jason could have taken. "This kind of hate being spread around and not taken seriously is why the world is becoming so divided," she added.

"In the climate today a gesture like such is completely unacceptable ... I hope the two responsible learn a valuable lesson from this. Spread love, not hate."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

Drugs, doctors and donors: Pakistanis turn to 'Corona Warriors' Facebook group

When musician Zoraiz Riaz set up a Facebook group to help coordinate convalescent plasma donations for people fighting COVID-19 in Pakistan, he expected perhaps a few hundred responses.Within a month, however, the Corona Recovered Warriors ...

Air France plans to cut 6,500 jobs by 2022 - sources

Air France aims to present a plan to trade unions to cut just over 6,500 jobs over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the airline grapples with the coronavirus crisis. Frances flagship airline, pa...

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is unprecedented scheme: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana is an unprecedented food security scheme and such kind of a food security scheme is not there in any country of the world. In the coming five month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020