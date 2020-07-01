Heroic, GODSENT prevail in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and GODSENT stayed alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event on Tuesday, winning first-round matches in the lower bracket of the playoffs. Heroic swept North 2-0, and GODSENT got past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, taking the first map in triple-overtime.

The upper-bracket semifinals will be held Wednesday, with Team Vitality opposing OG before Fnatic face BIG. On Wednesday, the Vitality-OG loser will square off with Heroic, and the Fnatic-BIG loser will meet up with GODSENT. The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday.

The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points. Heroic opened play Tuesday by jumping out to a 13-2 lead on Dust II and finishing off a 16-5 victory. North took the first three rounds on Train, but Heroic eventually pulled away for a 16-10 win.

In the battle of all-Danish rosters, Casper "cadiaN" Moller led Heroic with 45 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Rene "cajunb" Borg paced North with 32 kills and a minus-1 KD differential. GODSENT grabbed a 13-11 lead on Vertigo, but NiP won four consecutive rounds to take a 15-13 lead and set up two game points. GODSENT won the next two rounds, then captured the first three rounds in the first overtime before NiP rallied again. The map was eventually decided in the third OT, with GODSENT prevailing 25-23.

GODSENT pulled away early in the second map, Train, and sealed the match with a 16-9 decision. Slovakia's Martin "STYKO" Styk recorded 62 kills for GODSENT while teammate Jesse "zehN" Linjala of Finland had a team-high plus-12 KD differential. Fredrik "REZ" Sterner topped NiP's all-Swedish roster with 57 kills.

In addition to lower-bracket action on Tuesday, two matches were held in a mini bracket that will determine ninth through 12th place. G2 Esports defeated Movistar Riders 2-1, and ENCE swept FaZe Clan 2-0. On Wednesday, ENCE will oppose G2 Esports in the ninth-place match, and Movistar Riders will meet FaZe Clan in the 12th-place match.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $34,000, 2,000

2. $22,000, 1,875 3. $17,000, 1,750

4. $13,000, 1,625 5. $10,000, 1,500

6. $7,500, 1,375 7. $5,500, 1,250

8. $4,000, 1,125 9. $3,000, 1,000

10. $2,200, 875 11. $1,600, 750

12. $1,200, 625 13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

