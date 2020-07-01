Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heroic, GODSENT prevail in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and GODSENT stayed alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event on Tuesday, winning first-round matches in the lower bracket of the playoffs. Heroic swept North 2-0, and GODSENT got past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, taking the first map in triple-overtime. The upper-bracket semifinals will be held Wednesday, with Team Vitality opposing OG before Fnatic face BIG.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 05:48 IST
Heroic, GODSENT prevail in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and GODSENT stayed alive in the cs_summit 6 Online: Europe event on Tuesday, winning first-round matches in the lower bracket of the playoffs. Heroic swept North 2-0, and GODSENT got past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, taking the first map in triple-overtime.

The upper-bracket semifinals will be held Wednesday, with Team Vitality opposing OG before Fnatic face BIG. On Wednesday, the Vitality-OG loser will square off with Heroic, and the Fnatic-BIG loser will meet up with GODSENT. The $125,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with 16 teams, eight of which made the double-elimination playoff bracket. All matches are best-of-three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for Sunday.

The champion will receive $34,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points. Heroic opened play Tuesday by jumping out to a 13-2 lead on Dust II and finishing off a 16-5 victory. North took the first three rounds on Train, but Heroic eventually pulled away for a 16-10 win.

In the battle of all-Danish rosters, Casper "cadiaN" Moller led Heroic with 45 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Rene "cajunb" Borg paced North with 32 kills and a minus-1 KD differential. GODSENT grabbed a 13-11 lead on Vertigo, but NiP won four consecutive rounds to take a 15-13 lead and set up two game points. GODSENT won the next two rounds, then captured the first three rounds in the first overtime before NiP rallied again. The map was eventually decided in the third OT, with GODSENT prevailing 25-23.

GODSENT pulled away early in the second map, Train, and sealed the match with a 16-9 decision. Slovakia's Martin "STYKO" Styk recorded 62 kills for GODSENT while teammate Jesse "zehN" Linjala of Finland had a team-high plus-12 KD differential. Fredrik "REZ" Sterner topped NiP's all-Swedish roster with 57 kills.

In addition to lower-bracket action on Tuesday, two matches were held in a mini bracket that will determine ninth through 12th place. G2 Esports defeated Movistar Riders 2-1, and ENCE swept FaZe Clan 2-0. On Wednesday, ENCE will oppose G2 Esports in the ninth-place match, and Movistar Riders will meet FaZe Clan in the 12th-place match.

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $34,000, 2,000

2. $22,000, 1,875 3. $17,000, 1,750

4. $13,000, 1,625 5. $10,000, 1,500

6. $7,500, 1,375 7. $5,500, 1,250

8. $4,000, 1,125 9. $3,000, 1,000

10. $2,200, 875 11. $1,600, 750

12. $1,200, 625 13-16. $1,000, 312.5 -- mousesports, FATE Esports, x6tence, Team Heretics

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

Hong Kong authorities threw a security blanket across the city early on Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colonys handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub. ...

Venezuela to boost number of legislators in National Assembly in 2021

Venezuela will boost the number of seats in its National Assembly by two-thirds to 277 for the 2021-2026 period, the head of the countrys electoral authority said, ahead of an election the opposition says President Nicolas Maduro is trying ...

Heroic, GODSENT prevail in cs_summit 6: Europe

Heroic and GODSENT stayed alive in the cssummit 6 Online Europe event on Tuesday, winning first-round matches in the lower bracket of the playoffs. Heroic swept North 2-0, and GODSENT got past Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0, taking the first map in ...

'Nauseous' sewage spill in Mexican beach resort captured in viral video

The coastline of famed Mexican beach resort Acapulco was sullied late last week by a large discharge of raw sewage, the ugly scene captured in a viral video, which has prompted local officials to promise an investigation and fix broken drai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020