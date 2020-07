Entertainment News Roundup: Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98; Black lives celebrated and mourned at emotional BET Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits

An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly $19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on behalf of multiple women against imprisoned former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, attorneys said on Tuesday. But lawyers representing six of the women who have made accusations against Weinstein called the proposed deal a "complete sellout" that did not require the 68-year-old former film producer to accept responsibility or payout of his own pocket.

Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," has died at age 98 of natural causes, his assistant said on Tuesday. His career spanned seven decades and every medium from theater and recordings to television and movies, including directing "Oh, God!," three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived "Ocean's Eleven" series.

Kanye West praised for new single on racism, slammed for 'billionaire' tweet

Kanye West received both plaudits and criticism on Tuesday when he released a powerful new single about racism and faith a day after congratulating his wife Kim Kardashian on what he said was her billionaire status. West was slammed on social media for touting his family's wealth in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has seen more than 36 million Americans lose their jobs.

Black lives celebrated and mourned at emotional BET Awards

Black power, suffering, and the fight for justice took center stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, the first Black celebrity event in the United States since nationwide mass protests broke out this month over systemic racism. The show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film, sports, and philanthropy, was filled with speeches, songs, images of protests, and the names of dozens of Black men and women who have died at the hands of police in recent years.

Los Angeles delays movie theater reopenings after rise in coronavirus cases

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced he was taking a "hard pause" on when movie theaters in the city can reopen, citing an increase in coronavirus cases. Los Angeles County is the biggest movie theater market in the United States.

Oscars organizers say academy exceeds diversity goal as 'Parasite' cast, others join

The organization that awards the Oscars said on Tuesday it had invited 819 new members to join its ranks and exceeded a goal set four years ago to diversify the group's membership by 2020. Among the new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are several stars of South Korean drama "Parasite," the group said in a statement. In February, "Parasite" became the first foreign-language movie to win best picture.

Cineworld delays U.S., UK cinema reopenings to end of July

Cineworld on Tuesday delayed the reopening of its cinemas in the United States and Britain until the end of July, citing changes to the release schedules for some of the big summer movies. The UK-based company had previously expected to start reopening theatres, which include Regal Cinemas in the United States, on July 10, but a number of important markets, such as Los Angeles and New York, have not yet given the go-ahead.

AMC delays reopening date by two weeks to July 30

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it has delayed the reopening of its theaters in the United States by two weeks to July 30. The world's largest movie theater operator said that the date aligns with the release of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet" , that have been pushed to August.

Writing on the wall: Congolese murals counter COVID-19 denial

In central Kinshasa, freshly painted murals show traditional idols wearing medical masks or applying hand sanitizer, part of an art initiative to counter public disbelief in the face of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo. The number of confirmed cases in Congo has doubled in less than a month to almost 7,000, piling pressure on the poorly equipped health system. Some hospitals have started turning patients away even as many across the central African nation remain unaware or skeptical of COVID-19's dangers.

MTV Video Music Awards to be held in physical New York venue on August 30

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show will take place in New York at the end of August, MTV and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, marking the first major awards show since the coronavirus pandemic that will occur in a physical venue. MTV and Cuomo said the Aug. 30 VMA show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn would follow safety guidelines and would have "limited capacity or no audience."