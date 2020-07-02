Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 80 reported killed this week in Ethiopia's unrest

The deaths reported Wednesday, citing police in the Oromia region, follow the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on Monday. Police late Wednesday said three people had been arrested in his death.

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:46 IST
More than 80 reported killed this week in Ethiopia's unrest

More than 80 people have been killed in unrest in Ethiopia after a popular singer was shot dead this week, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation says. The deaths reported Wednesday, citing police in the Oromia region, follow the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on Monday. He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to a change in leadership in 2018. Angry protests, including three bomb blasts, followed his death in the capital, Addis Ababa.

He was being buried Thursday in his hometown of Ambo. Police late Wednesday said three people had been arrested in his death. The singer's killing further raised tensions in Ethiopia, where the government has delayed the national election, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Internet and mobile data service remain cut in Ethiopia as human rights groups raise concerns about the restrictions. The shutdown has “made it impossible to access information on those killed and injured in the protests,” Human Rights Watch said. Other arrests this week include that of a well-known Oromo activist, Jawar Mohammed, and more than 30 supporters. The arrest of opposition figures “could make a volatile situation even worse,” Human Rights Watch said, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in 2018 after the anti-government protests, has seen his administration's sweeping political reforms challenged as the loosening of political space opened the way for ethnic and other grievances, leading in some cases to deadly intercommunal violence.

Abiy has called the singer's killing a “tragedy” and declared that “our enemies will not succeed.”.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine hopes propel London shares; Primark owner jumps

London shares rose on Thursday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while Primark-owner Associated British Foods jumped after issuing an upbeat trading update. The blue-...

Russian officials: 78% of voters back extending Putin's rule

Almost 78 of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the countrys constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, Russian election officials said on Thursday after all the votes were counted. Kremlin ...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility caused no damage to the nuclear site, the National Atomic Energy Organisations spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday, adding that the facility in central Iran is operating as usual.The in...

Jay-Z's 'Made in America Festival' postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rapper Jay-Zs Roc Nation company has decided to postpone the annual music festival Made in America to 2021 in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival has now been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend, next year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020