Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court tosses rulings blocking Indiana abortion curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave Indiana a second chance to revive two restrictive abortion laws - one imposing an ultrasound requirement and the other expanding parental notification when minors seek abortions - by throwing out a lower court's rulings blocking them. The justices directed the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider both cases in light of the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling on Monday invalidating a Louisiana law that imposed restrictions on doctors who perform abortions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-07-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 02:26 IST
U.S. Supreme Court tosses rulings blocking Indiana abortion curbs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday gave Indiana a second chance to revive two restrictive abortion laws - one imposing an ultrasound requirement and the other expanding parental notification when minors seek abortions - by throwing out a lower court's rulings blocking them.

The justices directed the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider both cases in light of the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling on Monday invalidating a Louisiana law that imposed restrictions on doctors who perform abortions. Indiana will now get another shot at arguing for the legality of its two Republican-backed laws that the 7th Circuit had prevented from going into effect.

"We are heartened that the U.S. Supreme Court has granted us fresh opportunities to defend Indiana's commonsense laws safeguarding women's health and protecting, wherever possible, the lives of the unborn," Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, said in a statement. The ultrasound measure would require women to undergo an ultrasound procedure at least 18 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The second law would require that parents be notified when a girl under 18 is seeking an abortion even in situations in which she has asked a court to provide consent instead of her parents, as was allowed under existing law.

The ultrasound measure was passed by the state legislature in 2016 and signed by Vice President Mike Pence when he was Indiana's governor before Donald Trump selected him as his running mate. Abortion rights proponents have said that for most women seeking an abortion, an ultrasound is not medically necessary, and that the requirement is an attempt by anti-abortion politicians to make obtaining an abortion more difficult.

"While we believe that the courts below will continue to see these laws for what they are - an unconstitutional attempt to push abortion further out of reach - the court's action is a stark reminder that the work to secure access to abortion for everyone is far from over," said Jennifer Dalven, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the challengers in both cases. Republicans at the state level have pursued a variety of abortion restrictions.

In a third Indiana case on Thursday, the court left in place a ruling in favor of an abortion clinic seeking a license to open a clinic in South Bend. Indiana appealed after the 7th Circuit ruled that abortion provider Whole Woman's Health could get a provisional license while the litigation over the matter continued. The Supreme Court on Thursday in two other abortion-related cases left in place policies in Chicago and Pennsylvania's capital Harrisburg that place limits on anti-abortion activists gathered outside clinics.

The Chicago policy bars activists from coming within eight feet (2.4 meters) of someone within 50 feet (15 meters) of any healthcare facility without their consent if they intend to protest, offer counseling or hand out leaflets. The Harrisburg measure bars people from congregating or demonstrating within 20 feet (6 meters) of a healthcare facility's entrance or exit. In Monday's ruling on Louisiana's law, conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the four liberal justices in the majority on the basis that the law was almost identical to a measure from Texas that the court struck down in 2016.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions as the country reported its biggest single...

Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

Boeing Cos communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employees complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat. My article was a 29-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020