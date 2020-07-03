Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese train with 28 million in masks arrives in Spain after 1-month travel: Statement

A train carrying up to 28 million masks from China has arrived at its final destination in Spain after a month of traveling, Spain's Health Ministry said Thursday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 03-07-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 02:32 IST
Chinese train with 28 million in masks arrives in Spain after 1-month travel: Statement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], July 3 (Sputnik/ANI): A train carrying up to 28 million masks from China has arrived at its final destination in Spain after a month of traveling, Spain's Health Ministry said Thursday. The freight train with 35 cars also brought up to 425,000 units of protective body covering for medical workers. The volume of the cargo is equivalent to four airplanes, the ministry said.

The train left the Chinese city of Yiwu on June 3 and traversed the longest rail path in the world of 13,025 kilometers. It crossed eight nations on its path: China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, France before finally reaching the Spanish capital of Madrid. "The Ministry of Health is optimizing the cost of importing this type of product, since rail transport is fifteen times cheaper than by air. This type of transport is intended for those materials that the national health system already has and therefore its need is not urgent," the health ministry's statement read.

China has taken a leading role in supplying different countries with personal protective equipment and advanced medical equipment to help tackle the pandemic. In a telephone conversation in March between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi assured Sanchez of China's continued backing and reassure him that "the sun will come out after the storm," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions as the country reported its biggest single...

Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

Boeing Cos communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employees complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat. My article was a 29-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020