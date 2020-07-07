Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Depp takes on UK tabloid in court battle over 'wife beater' claims

Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The case, which will be heard at London's High Court, is set to last for three weeks, and both actors are expected to give evidence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 04:31 IST
Actor Depp takes on UK tabloid in court battle over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp begins legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star, his ex-wife actress Amber Heard and a number of other well-known figures. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".

The case, which will be heard at London's High Court, is set to last for three weeks, and both actors are expected to give evidence. The couple met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary" and married in February 2015. But she filed for divorce after just 15 months and days later obtained a restraining order against him. She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.

Their divorce was finalised in 2017 when the restraining order was dismissed and Depp agreed to pay her a previously announced sum of $7 million. Last week, the Sun failed in a bid to have the libel case thrown out despite the judge concluding that Depp had not fully complied with a court order by not supplying details of mobile phone texts to his assistant which the paper's legal team said referred to obtaining drugs for the actor.

The judge, Andrew Nicol, has also ruled that Heard, who is expected to attend the trial, can be in court to hear her ex-husband testify. In his judgements, Nicol has said the Sun would rely on witness statements from Heard and others, arguing that its stories were true.

"In those articles, it is said, the Defendants accused the Claimant of multiple acts of physical violence against Ms Heard, some of which, it is alleged the articles said, put Ms Heard in fear of her life," Nicol said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. tech chiefs to testify before House antitrust panel on July 27 -committee

The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabets Google and Facebook will appear before a U.S. House of Representatives panel on July 27, the committee said in a statement on Monday.Amazons Jeff Bezos, Facebooks Mark Zuckerberg, Googles...

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Floridas greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering all restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped ...

Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year, $450M extension

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, 450 million contract extension through 2031. Mahomes agent, Leigh Steinberg, congratulated Mahomes on the deal and pegged the value of his contract at 503 million over 10 years...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will be tested for COVID-19

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said he will be tested for COVID-19 after having an X-ray of his lungs. He didnt say whether he was showing symptoms of the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the risks of the disease,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020