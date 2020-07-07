Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok, Zoom to exit from 'new' Hong Kong

With China continuing to strangle Hong Kongers' of their freedom of speech and expression, TikTok and Zoom have joined the list of tech giants announcing their exit from the Asian financial hub.

ANI | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST
TikTok, Zoom to exit from 'new' Hong Kong
An anti-government protest in Hong Kong. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

With China continuing to strangle Hong Kongers' of their freedom of speech and expression, TikTok and Zoom have joined the list of tech giants announcing their exit from the Asian financial hub. "In light of recent events, we have decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," CNN quoted TikTok spokesperson as saying.

However, it is not known as when will TikTok - owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance -- will exit the financial hub. According to a Hong Kong Free Press report, the US virtual conferences programme Zoom will also be suspending its processing data requests from Hong Kong authorities.

"Zoom supports the free and open exchange of thoughts and ideas. We are proud to facilitate meaningful conversations and professional collaboration around the world. We're actively monitoring the developments in Hong Kong SAR, including any potential guidance from the US government. We have paused processing any data requests from and related to Hong Kong SAR," a spokesperson for Zoom was quoted as saying. Besides TikTok and Zoom, Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), WhatsApp and Telegram have announced that they would stop processing Hong Kong government requests for user data.

Beijing drafted and passed the legislation late last month that targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison for the most serious offences. The move came after months of social upheaval triggered by opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill but that morphed into wider demands, including universal suffrage.

In the past few days, the ugly face of national security law was revealed as the pro-China government put a ban on several slogans and annual pro-democarcy march. Besides, several pro-democracy books were stopped from lending and the schools were even ordered to review their book collections and remove titles that may breach the national security law. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa seeks ICMR nod for using convalescent plasma therapy

The Goa government has sought the permission of the Indian Council for Medical Research ICMR for using convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said the state has all the req...

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

In a set back to rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the sexual assault case filed against him by a nun. Justice V Shircy directed the deposed Bishop of Ja...

K'taka CM holds meeting with Union Health Ministry officials in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with a team of officials from the Union Health Ministry in Bengaluru in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The team of Union Health Ministry officials praised the states COVID-19 ma...

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020