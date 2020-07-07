Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon activist campaigns against colonial monuments

Essama has flogged, beheaded and toppled statues honouring the French colonial era, earning himself arrests, fines and jail time for vandalism. Over the years, one monument has drawn his particular ire - a statue of French World War Two general Philippe Leclerc who was sent by Charles de Gaulle to the colony to rally local leaders and conscripts to help free France from Nazi occupation.

Reuters | Douala | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:31 IST
Cameroon activist campaigns against colonial monuments

Activist Andre Blaise Essama has been battling to purge Cameroon of monuments celebrating its French colonial past and replace them with local heroes long before protests swept the world after the death of George Floyd. Essama has flogged, beheaded and toppled statues honouring the French colonial era, earning himself arrests, fines and jail time for vandalism.

Over the years, one monument has drawn his particular ire - a statue of French World War Two general Philippe Leclerc who was sent by Charles de Gaulle to the colony to rally local leaders and conscripts to help free France from Nazi occupation. "I have removed General Leclerc's head seven times. I buried them in my village," Essama, a 44-year-old former computing engineering student, told Reuters.

The authorities replaced the head each time. A wrought iron fence was built in 2015 to protect the monument but that has not stopped Essama. The French general's place is in a museum, he said. He does not want Leclerc and other colonial administrators to be erased from history but believes they should not be celebrated in Cameroon's public spaces.

The statue of Leclerc, leaning on a cane in front of a commemorative mural, was inaugurated in 1948. It stands by the central post office in the administrative district of Cameroon's commercial capital Douala. The area is dotted with colonial vestiges.

Opposite the monument is a square named after Leclerc, which contains a memorial to French and allied World War One soldiers and sailors. The main avenue from the square, one of the longest in Douala, is named after General de Gaulle. "National monuments are important. They impact national memories and evoke national pride," Essama said, dusting dirt off a statue of Cameroonian football legend Samuel Mbappe Leppe.

"Mbappe Leppe was a great player. He made you dream. He paved the way for many footballers. Mbappe Leppe is a real hero," Essama shouted, raising his fist to the sky as onlookers applauded. When Essama started his campaign a decade ago, people thought of him as slightly eccentric. He has since created an association that includes artists who have sculpted more than 30 works of arts in honoring various Cameroon heroes.

A few years ago, they tried to erect a statue of one of Cameroon's independence leaders on a major roundabout in Douala but it was taken down by the police. Cameroon was a German colony until it was split between Britain and France after World War One. Under United Nations trusteeship, the French administered area gained independence in 1960 while the southern British Cameroons voted to join French Cameroon in a federation in 1961.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-BWF cancels China Masters, Dutch Open due to coronavirus

Badmintons BWF Tour Super 100 events in China and Netherlands have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the Badminton World Federation BWF said on Tuesday. The China Masters, originally scheduled for February and March, was initial...

WHO to travellers: keep an eye on "anywhere and everywhere" COVID-19

The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged travellers to wear masks on planes and keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia. Spokeswoman Margaret Harris...

US STOCKS-Futures ease after five-day run as virus worries weigh

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark SP 500 and Nasdaqs five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide.Floridas greater Miami area beca...

Mumbai Police rescue minor girl after being kidnapped

Mumbai Police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a person known to her via her social media account. A complaint was filed by the victims family and after an investigation, we came to know the girl had been in contac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020