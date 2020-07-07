Left Menu
1 Afghan soldier killed, 2 others injured in blast in Afghan's Paktia province

One Afghan serviceman was killed and two others were injured in a car bomb blast in the eastern Paktia province, Aimal Momand, a spokesman for the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan National Army, said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 07 (Sputnik/ANI): One Afghan serviceman was killed and two others were injured in a car bomb blast in the eastern Paktia province, Aimal Momand, a spokesman for the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan National Army, said on Tuesday.

At the same time, local witnesses say that four servicemen were killed as a result of the blast that hit the military vehicle.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. (Sputnik/ANI)

