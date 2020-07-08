Boundary between Bhutan-China under negotiation, has not been demarcated: Royal Bhutanese Embassy

Boundary between Bhutan-China is under negotiation and has not been demarcated, Royal Bhutanese Embassy in India has said.

"24 rounds of ministerial-level boundary talks held, 25th round delayed due to COVID. All disputed areas to be discussed in next round, to be held as soon as mutually convenient," said Royal Bhutanese Embassy in India.

This comes amid reports of Chinese claims over Sakteng wildlife sanctuary situated in Eastern Bhutan. (ANI)