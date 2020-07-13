One security force officer killed, 5 injured in Taliban attack in Afghanistan
At least one security force member has been killed while five others sustained injuries in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province, TOLO news reported.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:40 IST
At least one security force member has been killed while five others sustained injuries in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province, TOLO news reported.
"At least one security force member was killed and five others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Ghor province," the local police officials were quoted as saying.
The Taliban attack has been pushed back, the officials added.
