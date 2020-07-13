Hong Kong increases social distancing measures

Hong Kong has banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants won't be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 pm to 5 am, while fitness centres and beauty salons will be closed for 7 days. The measures take effect July 15.

The city will also increase testing to identify asymptomatic patients who are infected. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, who announced the measures on Monday, also urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

On Monday, 41 out of 52 coronavirus infections reported in Hong Kong were locally-transmitted cases. Since July 6, Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases, with Monday's tally being the highest since March.