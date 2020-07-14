Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-UK to ban Huawei from 5G network: timescale, cost and laws

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be removed from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:53 IST
FACTBOX-UK to ban Huawei from 5G network: timescale, cost and laws
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ordered Huawei equipment to be removed from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. The move was announced in parliament by culture minister Oliver Dowden, who said that the imposition of new sanctions by the United States significantly changed the assessment of Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, who could not guarantee the security of future Huawei 5G equipment.

Below are details of what was announced:

WHAT THE UK HAS ANNOUNCED

- The purchase of new Huawei 5G equipment will be banned after December 31, 2020. - All Huawei equipment must be removed from 5G networks by the end of 2027.

- The requirement will be set out in law in the telecom security bill. - Dowden said that, by the time of the next election in 2024, Britain would be on an "irreversible path" for the complete removal of Huawei equipment.

HOW WILL IT AFFECT BRITAIN'S 5G - Dowden said that Tuesday's decision would result in a cumulative delay to 5g rollout of two to three years and cost of up to 2 billion pounds.

- He said that moving to a faster timescale than the 2027 target would add considerable and unnecessary costs and delays. - The shorter the timetable, he said, the greater the risk of disruption to telecom networks.

OTHER NETWORKS - Telecoms companies will also be told to stop using Huawei in fixed-line fiber broadband within the next two years.

- Will embark on short technical consultation with operators on the supply chain for full fiber equipment, which Dowden said would aim to avoid "unnecessary delays to our gigabit ambitions." - Existing Huawei equipment in 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, which has been security cleared, will not have to be removed.

TELECOM SECURITY BILL - Tuesday's announcement substantially changes what is in the bill, Dowden said, adding it would be introduced in the autumn to give the security advice "secure statutory footing".

HUAWEI REACTION - A spokesman described the decision as bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone, saying it would move Britain into the digital slow lane.

- The spokesman said Huawei was confident that the U.S. restrictions would not have affected the resilience or security of the products it supplied to Britain.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves 'network problems' in his village

The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of signal would affect his work and daily routine. Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due ...

Police catch suspect in killing of officer in Seattle suburb

A man who killed one police officer and wounded another while fleeing from a traffic stop in a Seattle suburb was found hiding on a nearby rooftop and arrested without incident early Tuesday, police said. A tweet from the Bothell Fire Depar...

Elephant found dead in Jharkhand's Latehar district

An elephant carcass was found near a village in Jharkhands Latehar district on Tuesday, forest officials said. The carcass was spotted near Murkuti village under the jurisdiction of Barwadih police station of the district, they said.The jum...

Renuka Sugars' shareholders approve raising up to USD 300 mn via ECB

Renuka Sugars on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved raising up to USD 300 million around Rs 2,263 crore through external commercial borrowing from holding company Wilmar Sugar Holdings Pte Ltd.&#160; The ordinary resolution to thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020