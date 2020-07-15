Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

A Michigan sheriff's deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, police said. Drop the weapon!” the officer, a 22-year veteran, demanded, according to neighbourhood security video released by police. The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:10 IST
Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A Michigan sheriff's deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, police said. The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing at a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle in a residential neighborhood and shot him when he got out of his car and tried to attack her, Oleksyk said. "Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon!" the officer, a 22-year veteran, demanded, according to neighborhood security video released by police.

The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said. "It's very unfortunate she had to use her weapon, but she had to save her life," Reich said. "She had to use deadly force. She did it properly." Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died at a hospital. He was suspected of stabbing a 77-year-old man inside the store when he was confronted about not wearing a mask, Oleksyk said.

The stabbing victim was in stable condition at a hospital. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. "The goal here is to be safe. We all have to do our part so this doesn't spread," Reich said.

The decision about whether to wear a mask in public for some has become a political statement, and there have been other violent encounters. In May, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint was fatally shot after denying entry to a customer without a mask. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said masks are important. But he also urged the general public not to confront people over a lack of a mask.

"There is no reason to risk your health or your life over the debate of wearing masks in public," Shirkey said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti recalls 1,34,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps. The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR 1 liter ...

Foden is best youngster I've ever seen: Kyle Walker

Manchester Citys Kyle Walker has hailed his teammate Phil Foden saying that the 20-year-old is the best youngster I have ever seen. He is the best youngster I have ever seen, the clubs official website quoted Walker as saying.During Manches...

BMW Motorrad celebrates 40 years of BMW GS models. A concept that changed the motorcycle world

Munich GermanyGurugram Haryana India July 15 ANIBusinessWire India A motorcycle concept that is as legendary as it is sophisticated will celebrate its anniversary in 2020 The BMW GS models are turning 40. In autumn 1980 BMW Motorrad present...

'Dangerous' Sassuolo are in excellent form: Sarri ahead of clash

Ahead of the Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has acknowledged the threat their opponents can pose stating that they dangerous and in excellent form. Sassuolo is a team that is on the same path as Atalanta. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020