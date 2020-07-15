Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman

"Being Black and being female and being a person within the LGBTQ community — all those things make up the person I am.” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Forte stood out because of her experience as an attorney, work in the criminal justice system, her understanding of government and her community involvement.

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:07 IST
North Carolina capitol city gets first Black councilwoman
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

The city council in North Carolina's capital city on Tuesday chose its first Black councilwoman to fill a seat vacated after a council member resigned. Stormie Denise Forte, 49, an attorney and community radio host, was chosen from among 54 candidates to fill the position that represents Raleigh's District D, which covers the southwest portion of the city, news outlets reported. She received six out of seven votes, and her first meeting as a council member is August 18.

"I can honestly say I am a little emotional thinking of the historical impact of being selected," Forte said. "Being Black and being female and being a person within the LGBTQ community all those things make up the person I am." Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said Forte stood out because of her experience as an attorney, work in the criminal justice system, her understanding of government, and her community involvement. "She will also bring a unique and needed perspective as an African-American woman and as a member of our LGBT community," Baldwin said.

Raleigh, with a population of more than 470,000 as of 2018, is 27.1% Black and 53.5% white. Forte will serve the remainder of Saige Martin's term, which ends next year. Martin was elected to the seat in 2019 but resigned last month after The News & Observer of Raleigh published accounts of four men who accused Martin of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health experts put Tokyo on highest coronavirus alert

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday, alarmed by a recent spike in cases to record levels, while the governor of the Japanese capital said the situation was rather severe. The resurgence of t...

Toppled slave trader's statue replaced by Black protester in England

A sculpture of a Black protester with her fist raised in the air has been erected in place of a 17th Century English slave trader whose statue was toppled by anti-racism demonstrators last month in Britains port city of Bristol. Edward Cols...

Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 mn for expansion of construction, interiors biz

Technology startup Housejoy plans to raise USD 35 million around 260 crore by end of this year for business growth, a top company official said. Bengaluru-based firm, which is engaged in construction, renovation, interiors and home maintena...

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020