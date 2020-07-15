Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia, India discuss cooperation at various international platforms

Vershinin met with Ambassador of India on Tuesday. "The officials discussed the two countries’ cooperation at various international platforms, including in the context of India’s election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement..

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:50 IST
Russia, India discuss cooperation at various international platforms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia Deputy Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin has met India's envoy in the country, Bala Venkatesh Varma, and discussed bilateral cooperation at various international platforms, including in the UN Security Council. India last month was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific States, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the elections for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council. Vershinin met with Ambassador of India on Tuesday.

"The officials discussed the two countries' cooperation at various international platforms, including in the context of India's election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN warns of dangerous drop in vaccinations during COVID pandemic

Levels of childhood immunizations against dangerous diseases such as measles, tetanus, and diphtheria have dropped alarmingly during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting millions of children at risk, United Nations agencies said on Wednesday. The...

Fearing COVID "cocktail of risks", EU urges more flu vaccinations

The European Union executive urged member states on Wednesday to launch earlier and broader vaccination campaigns against flu this year to reduce the risk of simultaneous influenza and COVID-19 outbreaks in the autumn. The European Commissi...

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnsons decision to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network, a remark that London brushed off and Beijing said said proved the British move was political. Johnson on ...

Nick Cannon dropped by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments in podcast

Actor-host Nick Cannon was fired by media giant ViacomCBS after he was called out for a conversation on his podcast which was deemed to contain racist and anti-Semitic language. The June 30 episode of Cannons Class, which was brought to not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020