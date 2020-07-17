Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian court grants bail to jailed gang rape complainant

An Indian woman who was jailed for contempt of court days after she reported being gang raped has been granted bail following widespread anger over her case and demands for deeper reform by women's rights campaigners. The woman, 22, was imprisoned for two weeks because she insisted that two charity workers be present in court when she signed a transcript of her statement, local police officer Pushkar Kumar said.

Reuters | Lucknow | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:02 IST
Indian court grants bail to jailed gang rape complainant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian woman who was jailed for contempt of court days after she reported being gang raped has been granted bail following widespread anger over her case and demands for deeper reform by women's rights campaigners.

The woman, 22, was imprisoned for two weeks because she insisted that two charity workers be present in court when she signed a transcript of her statement, local police officer Pushkar Kumar said. "The victim was called to record her statement in front of the judge... where she allegedly misbehaved with the officials and refused to sign the statement," Kumar told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from eastern Bihar state.

The two charity workers, who had been helping the woman report her alleged rape by four men, were also put behind bars on charges including criminal conspiracy and contempt of court. Kumar said the woman would be released from prison after the completion of several formalities. Bail was not granted to the other two women.

Her imprisonment drew anger on social media and from civil society groups, including women's rights activists and lawyers, who said the case highlighted the shortcomings of India's legal justice system. "Arresting a rape survivor and the two activists... is a shocking failure of India's criminal justice system," said Divya Srinivasan, South Asia Consultant at global women's rights group Equality Now.

She urged judges to be more sensitive about the trauma and damaging psychological impact that sexual assault has on victims. "Otherwise, as has happened in this instance, instead of being a journey towards justice and healing, the criminal justice process will re-traumatize and further victimize the survivor," she said.

ARCHAIC, INSENSITIVE Indian rape victims have to contend with an archaic, poorly funded, and insensitive criminal justice system, critics say.

Those brave enough to go to the police face numerous challenges such as hostile police officers, unsympathetic forensic examinations, a lack of counseling, shoddy investigations, and weak prosecutions in the courts, they say. The National Network of Sex Workers, a coalition of 60 groups, demanded the women's release, a quick trial of the gang rape case, and non-hostile courts for sex assault victims.

"It sets a negative precedent and reduces our faith as women in the justice system and prevents us from approaching courts of law," the activists said in a letter to the chief justice of the Bihar high court on Thursday. The fatal gang rape of a student on a bus in New Delhi in 2012 led to changes in India's anti-rape laws and emboldened victims to report their cases.

Women reported almost 34,000 rapes in 2018, or an average of about 90 rapes per day, according to government data. But campaigners say the real number is much higher in a country where many victims feel reluctant to come forward for fear of being shamed or facing hostility from police and courts.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britains spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers. The World War Two veteran raised ...

Odisha capital's COVID-19 caseload crosses 1000-mark

The Odisha state capitals virus load on Friday breached the 1,000-mark with the COVID-19 tally rising to 1,043, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 124 new cases, 72 quarantined persons tested positive for the deadly virus an...

U.S. sanctions four China-based individuals, firm over fentanyl

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against four China-based individuals and one company run by alleged Chinese drug kingpin Fujing Zheng for links to trafficking in fentanyl. The U.S. Treasury Department named the individuals a...

2 brothers held for blackmarketing anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad, July 17 PTI Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said. The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020