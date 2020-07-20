With 5,940 new cases, Russia's coronavirus count crosses 7.77 lakh

Russia has registered 5,940 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 7,77, 486, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday. The daily spike of coronavirus cases is below 6,000 for the first time since April 29, when 5,841 cases were recorded.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,940 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 1,556 (26.2 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 777,486 cases, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 percent. Moscow has registered 578 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region with 236 new cases and the Sverdlovsk Region with 234 new cases (compared to 591, 237 and 245 yesterday, respectively).

As many as 85 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (95 on Sunday) taking the death toll to 12,427.