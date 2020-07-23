Left Menu
Development News Edition

California buys more masks, but some workers still lack

Stephanie Roberson, head of government relations for the California Nurses Association, said many hospitals aren't adequately distributing personal protective equipment to nurses. “We can have a steady flow of all the PPE that the contracts provide, but if the employers aren't actually giving the nurses the masks that they need ...

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:41 IST
California buys more masks, but some workers still lack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

California will spend USD 315 million more to buy hundreds of millions of protective masks as the coronavirus continues to ravage the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced. A new contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD will provide the state 120 million tight-fighting N95 respirator masks and 300 million looser-fitting surgical masks. California's initial USD 1 billion deal with the company was signed in April.

The state will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get even more protective masks at lower prices and is encouraging manufacturers within the state to make equipment, Newsom said. "We decided to think outside the box, we did something big and bold," he said during a news conference at a Sacramento warehouse where masks and other protective equipment are stored.

But as he promoted California's efforts, he acknowledged the equipment isn't always getting to the workers who need it, something he blamed on hospital systems and local governments. The administration will be "more aggressive" in making sure masks reach front -line workers, Newsom said. "We're sending out an unprecedented number of masks. I want to make sure those masks are going to our front line workers," Newsom said, after sharing that the president of the National Union of Health Care Workers, Sal Rosselli, told him some health workers were getting only two to three N95 masks per week. The California Nurses Association wants nurses to get a new N95 mask for every patient.

"We have got to address that issue and I want folks to know we're not naive to that challenge and that responsibility," Newsom said. Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, could not immediately provide more details on what the state will do to improve distribution to workers.

Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association, challenged Newsom's comments suggesting hospitals are not appropriately distributing equipment to workers. Hospitals can only access the state supply of protective equipment through local and regional coordinators and only when the hospital is dangerously low on gear, she said. Hospitals distribute gear based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said. "The governor's comments today suggested a new and different standard," she said.

The state has shipped 86.4 million N95 masks and nearly 300 million surgical masks, according to the administration. Those masks have gone to hospital workers, first responders, farm and factory workers, and nursing home employees. The state also has given away 17 million surgical masks to other states, including Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Alaska, Newsom said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which Newsom praised as a "spectacular" partner, provided tens of millions of masks for sale to hospitals and others in need of them, he said.

The state gives masks to county emergency offices and medical coordinators as well as to associations that represent certain industries of essential workers, such as dentists or grocery workers, Ferguson said. Counties submit requests to the state for equipment as they need it and then distribute it to hospitals. Stephanie Roberson, head of government relations for the California Nurses Association, said many hospitals aren't adequately distributing personal protective equipment to nurses.

"We can have a steady flow of all the PPE that the contracts provide, but if the employers aren't actually giving the nurses the masks that they need ... then it doesn't matter how much supply that we get," she said. The deal with BYD was California's most high-profile deal for protective equipment since the pandemic began. Newsom announced the deal for 200 million masks per month in mid-April, but twice the first shipment of N95 masks failed to meet a deadline for federal certification.

BYD refunded California about a quarter-billion dollars at one point before the masks earned federal approval in June and began shipping. California paid USD 3.30 per mask for N95s and 55 cents per surgical mask under the old contract. The new extension is USD 2.13 and 20 cents, respectively.

The state also has entered into multiple other contracts for protective equipment, including more masks, gowns, gloves, and safety goggles.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler, and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0...

Why are coins hard to find during the pandemic?

The Federal Reserve has seen a significant decline of coins in circulation because people are not spending them as regularly at businesses, many of which are either temporarily closed or not accepting cash. Coins are still plentiful. In Apr...

SASSA begins with double payments for June and July

The South African Social Security Agency SASSA says it has begun with double payments for the outstanding R350 grant for June and July. This is meant to avoid a situation where beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant...

Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Goyal 

The government has so far identified 20 sectors where India can meet domestic demand as well as become a global supplier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said industry body Ficci and other associations are w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020