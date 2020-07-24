Indian hurls acid on girl in Nepal; held

A 25-year-old Indian has been arrested in Nepal for allegedly throwing acid on a 22-year-old girl on the outskirts of Kathmandu, the police said on Friday. Munna said that he was asked by his 42-year-old Nepalese employer Mohammad Alam to throw the acid in the girl’s face in Bafal area on Thursday, they said.

Munna attacked Pabitra Karki at around 8:45 PM with acid when she came out of her house to run some errands, according to the Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle, Ishwor Karki. Within two hours of the incident, a team of police from the Metropolitan Police Crime Division arrested Munna, who had his hands burnt by acid. He confessed to the crime during interrogation.

On the basis of the statement given by Munna, the police also arrested his employer Alam. The girl, who has sustained burn injuries in her face and arms, is currently undergoing treatment in a Kathmandu hospital where her condition was stable.

Alam told the police that he made the plan to commit the crime after she turned down his love proposal. He roped in Munna to hurl acid on her. Meanwhile the victim said that Alam was like her brother.

“I never thought that Alam was in love with me. For me he is like a brother,” the police officer quoted the girl as saying. Alam and Munna are under the custody of the Metropolitan Police Circle for further legal action.