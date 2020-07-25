Left Menu
Development News Edition

American agents enter Chinese consulate compound in Houston after deadline to close building passes

American federal agents and local law enforcement personnel entered the Chinese consulate compound in Houston on Friday afternoon (local time) following Tuesday's order to down shutters on the diplomatic facility.

ANI | Houston | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:34 IST
American agents enter Chinese consulate compound in Houston after deadline to close building passes
Representative Images. Image Credit: ANI

American federal agents and local law enforcement personnel entered the Chinese consulate compound in Houston on Friday afternoon (local time) following Tuesday's order to down shutters on the diplomatic facility. This came after US officials alleged that the consulate in Houston was part of a larger Chinese espionage effort through the misuse of diplomatic channels.

A convoy of black trucks, two white vans, SUVs, and a locksmith's van entered the property as a crowd of observers and news cameras observed from the edge of the diplomatic compound, CNN reported Saturday. The US officials speaking to reporters yesterday said that the consulate had been blamed in a fraud investigation at a Texas research institute saying that the officials of the Chinese consulate "were directly involved in communications with researchers and guided them on what information to collect".

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the US on Tuesday had given China 3 days to "cease and desist" all operations and events at the facility in Houston. China termed the move an "unprecedented situation of escalation" amid the ongoing tension between the two nations. US-China relations have plummeted since last year, caught between an ongoing trade war, the coronavirus pandemic, and America's critical stance on China's human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Washington's demand for the Houston consulate to be closed set the stage for federal agents to gain access to the diplomatic compound on Friday afternoon. It also triggered a Chinese demand of the US to close its consulate in the central Chinese city of Chengdu. US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said that the consulate was directed to be closed "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information".

The idea to close the Houston consulate emerged this spring after China interfered when US officials returned to their consulate in Wuhan to retrieve diplomatic materials, according to a senior State Department official. Chinese authorities had refused to let the US officials leave Wuhan with their pouches, saying that they had to search the American officials before leaving. This was seen by the US as an aggressive move that violated the Vienna Convention which governs diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Abdelkarim Hassan extends Al Sadd contract till 2024

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on Friday renewed the contract of former AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan. The 26-year-old defender will remain at Al Sadd for the next four years after renewing his contract until 2024....

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Rajasthan CM seeks time to meet Governor to give fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Gehlots residence over the holding of the state assembly session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020