Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia searches for 24 Rohingya feared drowned off island

Malaysian authorities said Sunday that they were searching for two dozen Rohingya refugees who are feared to have drowned after jumping off their boat off the northern resort island of Langkawi.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:11 IST
Malaysia searches for 24 Rohingya feared drowned off island

Malaysian authorities said Sunday that they were searching for two dozen Rohingya refugees who are feared to have drowned after jumping off their boat off the northern resort island of Langkawi. Zawawi Abdullah, a senior official with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, said initial police information showed that only one of 25 Rohingya men who jumped off the boat had managed to swim ashore.

The lone survivor sought help from police late Saturday and has been detained for further investigation, Zawawi said. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar due to a military crackdown, and many live in densely crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Muslim-dominated Malaysia has been a common destination of boats arranged by traffickers who promise the refugees a better life abroad. Zawawi said two vessels and an aircraft were deployed in the search. He said the agency will also alert local fishermen and authorities in neighbouring Thailand to assist in the search. He didn't provide further details on the boat.

Last month, Malaysian authorities detained 269 Rohingya refugees and found a body on board a suspected smuggling boat off Langkawi that they said had been intentionally damaged so it couldn't be turned back to sea. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency later said that the 269 were transferred from a larger vessel on which dozens of people were believed to have died and their bodies thrown into the sea.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia cannot accept any more Rohingya refugees as it struggles with an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he said those already in the country will not be sent back out to sea. Malaysia is home to over 2 million illegal immigrants as well as some 180,000 refugees and asylum seekers — including 101,000 Rohingya — who are registered with the U.N. refugee agency.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

The US continues to push for an end of the four-nation boycott of Qatar, even after the hospitalisation of Kuwaits ruling emir who led talks to resolve the yearslong dispute, a US diplomat said Sunday. US Special Representative for Iran Bri...

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serio...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tributes to Indian Armed Forces and said that France always stands alongside India. Putting a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet, Lenain wrote On KargilV...

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020