PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 27

Headlines - SAP announces IPO of Qualtrics https://on.ft.com/30T6lCM - Food box provider Gousto set to recruit 1,000 extra staff https://on.ft.com/301Rwi8 - Debenhams up for sale again as lockdown stymies rescue efforts https://on.ft.com/2WW2O5q Overview - Business software group SAP SE said it planned to float Qualtrics, the specialist in measuring online customer sentiment, in the United States, which it acquired in late 2018 for $8 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 06:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 06:06 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SAP announces IPO of Qualtrics https://on.ft.com/30T6lCM - Food box provider Gousto set to recruit 1,000 extra staff https://on.ft.com/301Rwi8

- Debenhams up for sale again as lockdown stymies rescue efforts https://on.ft.com/2WW2O5q Overview

- Business software group SAP SE said it planned to float Qualtrics, the specialist in measuring online customer sentiment, in the United States, which it acquired in late 2018 for $8 billion. - British online recipe box company Gousto will add 1,000 more jobs as it's sales have surged due to an increase in demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

- British department store group Debenhams Plc has put itself up for sale to prevent itself from falling into liquidation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

