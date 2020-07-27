Indians around world can help make country self-reliant: MoS Shripad Naik

The Indian diaspora around the world can play a crucial role in making India self-reliant, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday. Naik was addressing a virtual seminar on “atmanirbhar Bharat” organised by the Jaipur Foot USA. He said like many other countries, coronavirus hit the Indian economy, prompting the government to take necessary measures. He stressed the economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the pandemic is equivalent to 10 per cent of the country's GDP. “The objective of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is to make India independent against the tough competition in the global supply chain and to empower the poor adversely affected by COVID-19,” he said, adding that a self-reliant India that is a manufacturing hub can help other nations as well. The Indian diaspora can also play a very important role in achieving the goal of a self-reliant and resilient India, he added. Addressing the webinar, Senior RSS leader and Muslim Rashtriya Manch margdarshak Indresh Kumar said India is “taking great strides” under the leadership of Modi and the “country will emerge stronger" from the coronavirus crisis. Under the leadership of Modi, India has taken strong measures on various fronts, be it combating terrorism or gender equality, he said. The speakers also paid homage to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War as the nation commemorated the 21st anniversary of the India’s victory over Pakistan on Sunday. Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari underlined the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and said a self-reliant India will benefit other nations as well.

He said in the post-pandemic world, all nations will have to become self-reliant and strengthen their manufacturing capacities to ensure that they don’t have to depend on only one country, China. “Nations have realised that they cannot put all their eggs in one basket. Not just India, but other countries around the world such as the US, Vietnam, and in the Asian region also have to become self-reliant,” he said. Bhandari added that 32 million non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin around the world can contribute tremendously to the Indian government's campaign for self-reliance. "They may be living outside India but the diaspora will always be ready to work together for a strong India," he said.