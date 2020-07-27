Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says it thwarted planned mass shooting attack in Moscow

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had thwarted a planned militant attack in Moscow and shot dead an unnamed man it said was plotting a mass shooting in a crowded public place. State TV channel Rossiya 24 showed a picture of the man, who the FSB said was from a Central Asian country, lying face down dead on the ground with a Kalashnikov assault rifle he had apparently been using nearby.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:23 IST
Russia says it thwarted planned mass shooting attack in Moscow
Representative image Image Credit:

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had thwarted a planned militant attack in Moscow and shot dead an unnamed man it said was plotting a mass shooting in a crowded public place.

State TV channel Rossiya 24 showed a picture of the man, who the FSB said was from a Central Asian country, lying face down dead on the ground with a Kalashnikov assault rifle he had apparently been using nearby. The FSB said he had opened fire on them when they had tried to arrest him on the outskirts of Moscow and that they had shot him dead.

State TV showed a sports bag nearby containing three hand grenades. The FSB said the man had links to an international militant group in Syria. The suspect's brother was also detained and a hunt was underway for possible accomplices, it said.

Russia has been the target of attacks by Islamist militant groups in the past, including an attack in 2017 that killed 15 people when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro. Security officials have said that thousands of people from the former Soviet republics of Central Asia or from the Muslim-majority North Caucasus region of Russia have travelled to Syria or Iraq to fight alongside militant groups.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary

The Mumbai civic body has neither paid salary nor special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses, who were recruited to strengthened the fight against coronavirus in the metropolis, a labour union has said. The Municipal Mazdoor Union MM...

Topley returns after four years as England name 14-man squad for Ireland ODIs

Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning here on Thursday. Eoin Morgan will captain the side while Moeen Ali will be his...

Task team appointed to conduct review of University of South Africa

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a ministerial task team to conduct an independent review of the University of South Africa UNISA.Nzimande said given the size of UNISA, not only in South Af...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020