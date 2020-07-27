Jaishankar speaks to Kenyan counterpart, discusses ways to strengthen ties
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a "good" conversation with Omamo.
"A good conversation with FM Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Glad to cooperate in meeting the COVID-19 challenge. Discussed strengthening our time-tested partnership. Looking forward to working together in the UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)
