Jaishankar speaks to Kenyan counterpart, discusses ways to strengthen ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and discussed ways to strengthen time tested partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a "good" conversation with Omamo.

"A good conversation with FM Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Glad to cooperate in meeting the COVID-19 challenge. Discussed strengthening our time-tested partnership. Looking forward to working together in the UNSC," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)