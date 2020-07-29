Japan's virus surge fills isolation facilities

As Japan battles a surge in coronavirus cases, some areas may be running out of isolation facilities to monitor infected people. The health ministry reported 981 new cases Tuesday and three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the cumulative toll to 1,000 people. Most of the new cases were domestic, while 13 were found at airports from incoming flights, it said.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga acknowledged some areas may be running out of room at places like hotels, where infected people can be housed and monitored away from other people and prevent the spread of the virus. The national government stood ready to help regional governments to make sure people can stay in such facilities, to prevent COVID-19 spreading in homes, and to make sure the sick get immediate treatment if symptoms worsen, said Suga.

He also warned a recent surge in "clusters" was worrying, meaning groups of people were getting infected in one setting or situation, where they weren't social distancing..