Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite looming FATF deadlines, Pakistan yet to act to curb terror financing

With deadlines looming next month, Pakistan is yet to comply with 13 conditions out of the 27-point Action Plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) including curbing terror financing, enforcement of the laws against the proscribed organisations and improving the legal systems.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:03 IST
Despite looming FATF deadlines, Pakistan yet to act to curb terror financing
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI

With deadlines looming next month, Pakistan is yet to comply with 13 conditions out of the 27-point Action Plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) including curbing terror financing, enforcement of the laws against the proscribed organisations and improving the legal systems. Pakistan has been on the FATF grey list since June 2018.

Pakistan Financial Monitoring Unit director-general Lubna Farooq told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday that the country is still fully compliant on 14 out of the 27-point Action Plan and said it will have to submit an implementation report on the remaining points in the next eight days, reported Express Tribune According to Dawn, Islamabad also has to comply with 30 recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The committee expressed serious concern over the non-serious attitude of the government to settle matters relating to the FATF.

The Imran Khan-led government on Tuesday came under severe criticism from the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue led by MNA Faiz Ullah of the PTI for wasting precious time of the nation without making tangible progress. She said Pakistan would submit its progress report on the FATF recommendations by August 6 while the submission deadline for Asia Pacific Group (APG) -- a regional affiliate of FATF - is September 30 as the country was also under review by the APG. She said Pakistan will complete required legislation by August 15.

The implementation report will be sent to the FATF by August 6, the DG said. Pakistan is in the grey list since June 2018 and the government had given a final warning in February to complete the remaining action points by June 2020. The FATF extended the June deadline to September due to spread of coronavirus that disrupted the FATF plenary meetings.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance had been convened to approve three-FATF related bills. "The parliamentary committee has to approve three FATF-related bills before August 6, or else Pakistan cannot exit the grey list," Farogh Nasim, the federal minister for law, said after the legislative committee meeting.

The three bills are Anti Money Laundering, Limited Liability Partnership and Companies Bill. The 13 conditions that remain unimplemented are related to curbing terror financing, enforcement of the laws against the proscribed organisations and improving the legal systems, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan will have to demonstrate the effectiveness of sanctions including remedial actions to curb terrorist financing in the country; it will have to ensure improved effectiveness for terror financing of financial institutions with particular to banned outfits. It is yet to take actions against illegal Money or Value Transfer Services (MVTS) such as Hundi-Hawala. Pakistan will have to place sanction regime against cash couriers. Pakistan will have to ensure logical conclusion from ongoing terror financing investigation of law enforcing agencies (LEAs) against banned outfits and proscribed persons. Pakistani authorities will have to ensure international cooperation based investigations and convictions against banned organisations and proscribed persons.

Seizure of properties of banned terror outfits and proscribed persons is another unfinished agenda. The conversion of madrassas to schools and health units into official formations is also needed to be demonstrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows

Congressional lawmakers finally got a chance Wednesday to grill the CEOs of Big Tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. But its not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing som...

As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'

As tensions flare-up in the South China Sea SCS, which has been boiling for some time now, the prime contestants seem to be Vietnam and China. Both countries have been locked again in a stand-off, contesting each others claims of maritime r...

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field....

Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Luis Roberts two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020