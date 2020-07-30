US health officials recommend face shields, masks

Trump administration health officials say there is evidence to support wearing face shields to protect oneself from the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx has both suggested their use, saying they provide the wearer with some protections, unlike face masks, which are primarily recommended to protect others.

“The mask is to protect others,” Birx told Fox and Friends Thursday. “The thing about the face shields, we think that that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability of them to touch their eyes and spread virus.” Fauci on Wednesday told ABC News, “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.”