Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's poppy cultivation, heroin production falls 27% in 2019

Mexico's poppy cultivation and heroin production fell more than a quarter in 2019, welcome news for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in their efforts to curb drug trafficking, official data showed Friday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 00:38 IST
Mexico's poppy cultivation, heroin production falls 27% in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: pikist.com

Mexico's poppy cultivation and heroin production fell more than a quarter in 2019, welcome news for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in their efforts to curb drug trafficking, official data showed Friday. The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) estimated Mexico's poppy cultivation fell 27% in 2019 to 30,400 hectares, from 41,800 hectares in 2018.

Meanwhile, potential pure heroin production also dropped 27% to 78 metric tons in 2019, from 106 metric tons in 2018. "Following two years of record high poppy cultivation, the United States is encouraged by the progress being made to stem heroin production in Mexico," said ONDCP Director Jim Carroll.

Lower poppy cultivation was accompanied by a drop of 7% in heroin deaths in the United States last year, according to recently released provisional overdose data, the ONDCP said. In the United States, overdose deaths from opioids have been increasing sharply over the past two decades. Heroin from Mexico accounts for a large chunk of the drug found on U.S. streets.

The U.S. government is concerned by reports of continued methamphetamine and fentanyl production in Mexico, and urged continued collaboration to "ensure the advances made in poppy reduction extend to all illicit substances," said Carroll. The ONDCP said it recognized Lopez Obrador's efforts to improve the livelihoods of farmers in drug-producing areas through social programs, as part of Mexico's counternarcotics strategy.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177

Odishas COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fre...

Case of Islamic State recruit's UK citizenship goes to Supreme Court

The UK Supreme Court will examine the case of a British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State, after the government appealed against a court decision to allow her to return to Britain to fight for her citizenshi...

Report: Kings player to be cleared after inconclusive test

An unidentified Sacramento Kings player who registered an inconclusive test result earlier this week is expected to be cleared to play in Friday nights game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN. The player had a false positive c...

US Congressman condemns Chinese aggression in Ladakh

A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Armys acts of aggression in Indias Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control LAC, alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020