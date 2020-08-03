21 people killed in fight between Afghan forces, ISIS terrorists in Jalalabad

At least 21 people have been killed so far in ongoing fighting between Afghan security forces and terrorists who raided a jail overnight. The attack has been claimed by ISIS.

Among the dead were prisoners as well as civilians, prison guards and Afghan security personnel, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Al Jazeera. Around 43 people have been wounded in the attack in the provincial capital Jalalabad that began late on Sunday when a suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the prison entrance.

Three terrorists have been killed so far. Afghan officials said the death toll could rise. (ANI)