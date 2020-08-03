Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sign of the times: Mumbai green lights women figures on traffic signals

Mumbai has become the first Indian city to introduce female figures on its traffic lights, a move welcomed by women's rights campaigners as a step towards greater inclusivity. Authorities are swapping the green and red male stick figures on more than 100 pedestrian crossings to female figures as part of a broader plan to make roads more pedestrian-friendly.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:19 IST
Sign of the times: Mumbai green lights women figures on traffic signals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai has become the first Indian city to introduce female figures on its traffic lights, a move welcomed by women's rights campaigners as a step towards greater inclusivity.

Authorities are swapping the green and red male stick figures on more than 100 pedestrian crossings to female figures as part of a broader plan to make roads more pedestrian-friendly. "The signage reflects the character of the city ... that it believes in gender equality and promotes women's empowerment," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner with Mumbai's municipal corporation.

"This is just the start," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. India's financial capital has for some time operated women's coaches on suburban trains and reserved seating on buses and is widely regarded as one of the country's safest cities for women.

Women's rights campaigners said the change may appear small, but was significant. In many Indian cities, women make up only a small proportion of the people on the streets. "If a generation of little girls grow up seeing women figures on the traffic signals, it sends a small but powerful signal that women belong in the public," said social scientist Shilpa Phadke.

"The presence of such symbolism in the public might undo the idea that the imagined person on the street is male ... this is symbolically valuable in the long run," said Phadke, co-author of "Why Loiter? Women and risk on Mumbai streets". Women in India have to deal with multiple safety issues, from dimly lit lanes to crowded public transport, though cities and states have initiated steps to make public spaces more accessible in recent years.

The country was rated as the most unsafe in the world in a 2018 Thomson Reuters Foundation survey. Delhi last year announced free public transport for women to boost their mobility and several Indian states give out free bicycles to girls to ensure they do not drop out of schools for lack of safe or accessible public transport.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal. Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting...

Revoking special status of JK will not change 'reality of Kashmir issue': Hurriyat

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction alleged Monday that the muscular move revoking Jammu and Kashmirs special status was aimed at changing its demographic and physical character but it will not alter the reality of the K...

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

Six more die due to spurious liquor in Punjab; death toll 110

The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 110 with six more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, officials said on Monday. Three fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, two from Gurdaspurs Batala and one from Amri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020