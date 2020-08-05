Left Menu
Russia's Emergencies Ministry sends doctors, rescuers to Beirut after deadly explosion

The Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik it would send on Wednesday five aircraft with a mobile hospital, doctors, rescue workers and public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor staffers to Lebanon, recently hit by a powerful explosion that resulted in over 70 deaths and over 4,000 injuries.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:18 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik it would send on Wednesday five aircraft with a mobile hospital, doctors, rescue workers and public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor staffers to Lebanon, recently hit by a powerful explosion that resulted in over 70 deaths and over 4,000 injuries. "As part of the humanitarian operation, five aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies will be sent to Lebanon's Beirut to provide assistance and eliminate the consequences of yesterday's massive explosion," the Ministry said.

The planes will deliver to Beirut a mobile hospital, doctors, rescue workers and Rospotrebnadzor staffers with a special laboratory for detecting COVID-19. "All the experts will have special suits and protective gear, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation," the Ministry added. (Sputnik/ANI)

