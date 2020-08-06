Russia sends doctors, equipment to Lebanon

Russia's Ministry for Emergencies says that its first plane carrying relief teams, doctors and medical equipment has landed in Beirut

The ministry said Wednesday the aircraft has delivered a mobile hospital along with 50 emergency workers and medical personnel. Another three Russian flights are scheduled to arrive within the next 24 hours. They will carry equipment for a coronavirus testing lab and protective gear, among other relief supplies

The airlift follows a request for help from the Lebanese authorities faced with the aftermath of the massive explosion that devastated Beirut.