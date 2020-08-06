Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grammy-winning producer 'Detail' arrested on sexual assault charges, LA Sheriffs Dept says

The music producer, who is widely known as "Detail", was being investigated for alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the LASD said in a statement. Fisher's attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. According to Grammy's website, Fisher won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit "Drunk in Love".

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:33 IST
Grammy-winning producer 'Detail' arrested on sexual assault charges, LA Sheriffs Dept says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Grammy award-winning music producer Noel Fisher, known for his work with singer Beyonce, was arrested on Wednesday on more than a dozen sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said. The music producer, who is widely known as "Detail", was being investigated for alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the LASD said in a statement.

Fisher's attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Earlier this year, it said, Special Victims Bureau (SVB) detectives had submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for review.

The LASD statement said the attorney's office notified the detectives late in July saying that "15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges were filed against Noel Christopher Fisher." "Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims," the LASD said

A felony arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.3 million, it said. According to Grammy's website, Fisher won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit "Drunk in Love".

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths; tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh: Official.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh Official....

44 more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya push tally to 983

At least 44 more people, including 14 BSF personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, raising the tally in the state to 983, officials said here on Thursday. Six persons were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of r...

Belarus says U.S. nationals detained before presidential election

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday a number of U.S. nationals had been detained before a presidential election on Sunday, but did not say when or why.The veteran leader is facing the biggest challenge in years to his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020